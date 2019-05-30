Bauchi Gov Appoints SSG, CoS, Media Aides

From Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi state Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has approved the appointment of Alhaji Muhammad Baba as a Secretary to the State Government and Dr Abubakar Kari as Chief of Staff (COS).

Dr Ladan Salihu, the Spokesperson to the Governor, made the announcement in a statement issued and made available to newsmen in Bauchi on Thursday.

The statement said other appointments include Alhaji Bashir Yau, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Baba Tela.

Accrding to the statement, the Deputy National President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Alhaji Muktar Gidado, was also appointed as Senior Special Assistant(SSA) Media, to the Governor and Alhaji Umaruji Hassan as Chief of Protocol, Government House,Bauchi.

The appointments takes effect from May 30.

Meanwhile,the Bauchi State Council of the NUJ has appreciated Governor Muhammad for appointing ,”one of us the Deputy President of NUJ, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado as Senior Special Assistant (SSA)Media”.

The chairman of the state council of the NUJ,Ibrahim Malam Goje in a statement made available to newsmen Thursday,said “The council observes that appointing qualified journalists as media officers will avail the new administration professional services in information management, media relation and other public engagements.”

The NUJ chairman had earlier congratulated the governor on his inauguration.

The union observed that Senator Muhammed’s victory at the 2019 governorship election was the wish of the people and therefore, urged him to work hard to justify the confidence reposed in him.

According to Malam Goje,”We believe the victory will spur the governor to double his efforts in rendering selfless services to the people of Bauchi State”.

“We implore the governor to run an all-inclusive government by taking all shades of interest in the state into cognizance to enable his administration provide the desired dividends of democracy to people of the state”, Malam Goje advised.

He also noted that “As a union, and an umbrella body of all practicing journalists in the state, we urge the governor to critically see to the problems confronting the two Government Owned Media Establishments in the state, Bauchi Radio Corporation and Bauchi State Television Authority”.

“We also urge the new governor and other public office holders to appoint qualified journalists as their media officers, to avail them of professional services in information management, media relations and public engagements”.

“We hope that your leadership will increase an enabling environment in the state for commercial and production activities to thrive, thereby creating jobs for teeming youth and increasing revenue generation in the state”, he concluded.