We will Collaborate with FG, Security Agencies to Combat Killings in Zamfara, Says Gov

By Onuminya Innocent in Gusau

The newly inaugurated Governor of Zamfara State, Dr Bello Mutawalle Maradun, has promised to work with the federal government and security agencies in putting an end to the incessant killing of innocent citizens of the state.

Speaking after the administration of oath of office on himself and his deputy, Mr. Mahdi Aliyu Gasau, by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Kulu Isa Aliyu, at the Trade Fair Centre, Gusau on Wednesday, Maradun said: “My first priority as a governor is to tackle the issue of security bedevilling the state.

“Let me tell you, my administration will do everything to contain the unwarranted killing that is ongoing in the state.”

He warned the vigilantes against jungle justice, adding that: “If anybody is caught as a kidnapper or thief, hand him over to law enforcement agencies for necessary action.”

He added that his administration would provide free education for all youths in the state from primary to tertiary levels.

“If the youths are educated, it would reduce crime in society,” he said.

The new governor also promised to provide free healthcare for the aged, women and children in the state.

He further stated that his government will empower youths, adding that provision of potable water and infrastructure would also top the agenda of his administration.

Also speaking, the deputy governor, Gusau, said as a stakeholder in the government, he will support the governor in providing good governance to the people of the state.