Two Medical Doctors Arraigned for Endangering Patient’s Life 

Lagos State Government yesterday arraigned two medical doctors, a husband and wife, before state High Court sitting in Igbosere for allegedly endangering the life of a 16-year-old patient.

The Medical Director of Excel Medical Centre Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, Dr. Ejike Ferdinand Orji and his wife, Dr. Ifeayinwa Grace Orji, were charged on a three-count charge of causing grievous harm, recklessness and negligence.

When the case came up for arraignment, the prosecutor, Babatunde Sunmonu, told Justice Adedayo Akintoye that he had a three-count charge against the defendants and prayed the court that the charges be read to them so that they can take their plea.

Consequently, the trial judge granted his prayer and the charge was read to the defendants who both pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following their not guilty plea, the prosecutor asked the court for a trial date and that the defendants be remanded in prison custody pending their trial.

However, counsel to the defendants, Mr. KC Okho, told the court that he had a bail application and that the prosecutor had been served.

He appealed to the court to allow him move same.

After arguments on the bail application and the prosecution’s opposition, Justice Akintoye granted bail to the two accused persons in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties

The judge further ruled that the sureties must be persons gainfully employed with evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He also held that the residential, as well as the office addresses of the sureties must be verified by the court Deputy Registrar Admin and approval given by same.

While releasing the accused to their lawyer, Justice Akintoye gave the accused up till Monday, June 3, to perfect their bail conditions else they would be remanded in prison custody.

Justice Akintoye adjourned the matter till Monday, 3 June for further direction.

In the three counts criminal charge filed by the state counsel, Babatunde Sunmonu before Justice Akintoye, Dr Orji and his wife were alleged to have on or about July 26, 2018 at Excel Medical Centre, Plot 458, Corporate Drive, Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos caused one Somtochukwu Ezi-Ashi (male) grievous harm by fixing a Plaster of Paris (POP) cast too tight on his leg.

The accused medical director and his wife were also alleged to have at the same time and place within the Lagos judicial division, not being an orthopaedic specialists, recklessly administered orthopaedic medical treatment to Somtochukwu Ezi-Ashi.

The offence committed is said to be contrary to Section 251 (1) (c) of the criminal code chC17 Volume 3 Laws of Lagos State , 2015.

Count three of the charge alleged that the defendant at their medical centre were negligent in administering treatment on Somtochukwu Ezi-Ashi, thereby causing him harm to his leg.

It would be recalled that doctor, Ejike Orji, who allegedly use saw to cut open the PoP on his patient’s leg, had sometimes in September, 2018 been arraigned before an Igbosere Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The defendants were alleged to have wounded Somitochukwu Ezi-Ashi, aged 16, while using the saw on him.

Orji, 59, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Excel Medical Centre in Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, and his wife were also charged with endangering his patient’s life.