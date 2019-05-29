Niger: 60 Sentenced to Death in Three Years

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Not less than 60 people who were prosecuted by the Ministry of Justice were sentenced to death in the last three years, former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Niger state Mr Nasara Dan mallam has disclosed.

Dan mallam also said that 25 others were sentenced to life imprisonment.

However, none of those sentenced to death was executed because the governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello did not sign the death warrant to put any of those sentenced to death.

Dan Mallam who made the disclosure while addressing newsmen on Tuesday evening however said some of the convicts have appealed their sentences adding that the ministry duplicated 725 case files and treated 625 original case files.

The former Commissioner said that the state granted over 200 inmates in prisons across the state pardon.

On the welfare of staff and those in the judiciary Dan Mallam said for the first time in the history of the state judges and magistrates “are now enjoying vacation and medical allowances” while the judiciary had been enjoying partial autonomy before the present policy.

“We have made research easy, quality of cases have improved because of the library which we established,” the former commissioner said adding that “we have one of the best libraries in the country.”

Dan Mallam appreciated the staff of the ministry and members of the Nigeria Bar Association for the support and cooperation given him as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.