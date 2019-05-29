Kano Gov Re-appoints former SSG, Accountant General

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has re-appointed the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji and the state Accountant General Shehu Mu’azu to work with him in his second term in office.

According to a press statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Abba Anwar, in Kano Wednesday, the governor commended them for working with him in his first tenure in office which ended Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

Ganduje, who made the announcement immediately after his inauguration for a second term in office, urged them to work hard and make the new administration to be more fruitful.