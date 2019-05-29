Govs Lalong, Badaru, Sani-Bello, Tambuwal Dissolve Cabinets

Laleye Dipo in Minna and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Governors of Plateau, Jigawa, Sokoto and Niger states have dissolved their cabinets ahead of today’s inauguration of new administrations in their states.

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello; Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State; Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa State, and that of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambual, dissolved their cabinets yesterday.

Secretary to the Plateau State Government, Mr. Richard Tokma, who announced the dissolution in a statement in Jos yesterday, said the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice should remain in office pending the reconstitution of the State Executive Council.

In the same vein, Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa State has dissolved the State Executive Council and directed all commissioners to hand over the affairs of their ministries to the permanent secretaries.

The Commissioner for Information, Bala Ibrahim, announced this yesterday to journalists in Dutse, the state capital.

Ibrahim said Badaru had also relieved all other political appointees, including the Secretary to the State Government, of their appointments.

Meanwhile, Governor Tambuwal of Sokoto State yesterday dissolved the State Executive Council and disengaged other appointed political office holders.

Tambuwal wished the ex-council members well and prayed for their successes in future endeavours.

He said this in his valedictory session with the state council where he commended members of the cabinet for their services to the state in different capacities.

Tambuwal recalled that in July 2018, he dissolved the executive council when he defected from All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying he did not force any member to join him.

The governor dissolved the executive council members, which included commissioners, Special Advisers and Special Assistants.

Sani-Bello on Monday night dissolved the state executive council and directed all commissioners to prepare and handover the affairs of their ministries to their permanent secretaries.

He also directed all other political appointees to do same and handover to the most senior civil servant in their departments or agencies.

The governor in a statement issued yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Jibrin Baba Ndace, commended the members of the state executive councils and special advisers for a job well done and further directed that all handover and taking over should be perfected on or before 12 mid-night of yesterday.

Addressing the valedictory session of the council after a meeting that lasted for almost seven hours, the governor expressed his appreciation to council members for offering themselves for the service of the state at a crucial period like this.

“I want to express my profound gratitude to all of you. I appreciate your commitment to the service of our dear state. You all have contributed immensely to the social contract we had with our people four years ago. The modest actualisation of the “Restoration Agenda” was a product of our collective

efforts.

“I want to wish everyone of you success in your future endeavors while I implore you all to remain committed to the development of our dear state. Your valuable contributions are highly appreciated and I make bold to say that you all have done well,” he explained.