Buhari Submits Assets Declaration Forms

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari last night submitted his assets declaration forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau, (CCB).

The president, according to his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, submitted the forms in compliance with provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that their submission must precede oath-taking.

Buhari will be sworn in today for a second term in office.

According to the statement, the duly completed forms were submitted to the Chairman of the CCB, Professor Mohammed Isa, on behalf of the President by Sarki Abba, his Senior Special Assistant on Household and Domestic Affairs.

The statement also said the forms, as signed by the president and sworn to before a Judge of Abuja High Court, showed no significant changes in assets as declared in 2015 by him.

“There are no new houses, no new bank accounts at home and abroad and there are no new shares acquired.

“The Chairman of the CCB commended the President for leading by example by declaring his assets in accordance

ith the law,” the statement

added.