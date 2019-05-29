Achievers Varsity Marks 11th Anniversary

Hamid Ayodeji

Achievers University, Owo recently marked its 11th anniversary with the launch of its N100,000 chapel building in Ondo State.

The Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Bode Ayorinde said since its establishment, the government has never assisted the institution, but it has been able to develop into a world-class institution.

“Eleven years have gone by and this is a testimony that God knew what he was doing when he moved us to a permanent site where we were able to build and develop into the great university we are today.

“There will be a foundation lecture which will be held annually on April 2, which is the birthday of Achievers University.”

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU) Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede highlighted the myriad of challenges and impediments to accessible university education, including lack of proper and adequate planning, adding that it is further aggravated by the paucity of useful data necessary for planning.

“In addition, poor funding and inappropriate allocation of funds is also a very present factor. It is now an accomplished fact that the government alone cannot fund tertiary education. In order to boost revenue, a university must source for a wide range of local and international resources to support its quest for innovation and excellence.

“The major sources of funding for our universities are currently from four main streams, the federal government for operational expenditure, capital projects and research, partnership with the public and private organisations, locally and internationally for the funding of research.

He said OAU in recent years, has formulated three strategic plans to guide the university in refocusing its vision and mission, adding that the implementation of any strategic plan requires a purposeful, experienced, highly knowledgeable and consistent leadership.

Ogunbodede added: “It is important to undertake regular accreditation of all university programmes. The National Universities Commission (NUC) has been undertaking this assignment since the 1980s. However, there should be international observers on the accreditation teams as the standard is gradually deteriorating to the current situation in the country.

The Vice-Chancellor, Achievers University, Professor Samuel Ibiyemi, who thanked God for how far the institution has come, said, “in spite of these grace and blessings, there is no befitting place of worship. Hence, we are pleading for generous donations towards the chapel building.

“The university started with the College of Natural and Applied Science and College of Social and Management Science with a total of 12 undergraduate programmes. But today the number of colleges and undergraduate academic programmes has doubled.”