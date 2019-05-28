Sokoto Gov Dissolves Executive Council

By Onuminya Innocent from Sokoto

The Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has dissolved the state executive council and relieved his aides of their appointments.

Tambuwal said he wishes the ex-council members well and prayed for their success in future endeavours.

The governor, while speaking at the valedictory session of the council at the Government House in Sokoto on Tuesday, said this was his first valedictory session and commended each member for their service at different capacities.

Tambuwal recalled that in July 2018, he dissolved the executive council when he defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and he did not press any member to join him.

He emphasised that his administration ensured transparency and accountable transaction which allows them to sleep well.

“I can sleep well because I ran transparent government and I can give account on any action I have undertaken.

“As a human being, I might have offended some of you, I begged for forgiveness.

“On behalf of the council as well, I seek forgiveness of the entire Sokoto people on any decision they found wrong,” Tambuwal said.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Bashir Garba; Head of Service, Buhari Bello; Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Sa’idu Umar; Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Suleiman Usman (SAN); and the Commissioner for Basic Secondary Education, Prof. A’isha Madawaki, related their experience.