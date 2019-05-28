Niger Gov Dissolves Cabinet, Commends Former Commissioners

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello, Monday night dissolved the state executive council and directed all commissioners to hand over the affairs of their ministries to their permanent secretaries.

He also directed all other political appointees to do same and hand over to the most senior civil servant in their departments or agencies.

Governor Bello, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Jibrin Baba Ndace early Tuesday commended the members of the Executive Council and special advisers for a job well done and further directed that all handover and taking over should be perfected on or before 12 mid-night of Tuesday.

Addressing the valedictory session of the council after a meeting that lasted for almost seven hours, the governor expressed his appreciation to council members for offering themselves for service of the state at a crucial period like this.

“I want to express my profound gratitude to all of you. I appreciate your commitment to the service of our dear state. You all have contributed immensely to the social contract we had with our people four years ago. The modest actualisation of the ‘Restoration Agenda’ was a product of our collective efforts.

“I want to wish everyone of you success in your future endeavours while I implore you all to remain committed to the development of our dear state. Your valuable contributions are highly appreciated and I make bold to say that you all have done well,” he said.

The valedictory session had in attendance members of the executive council, special advisers, permanent secretaries, local government directors of personnel management, DPMs and other stakeholders.