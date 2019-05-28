Kano Gov Appoints 11 Women as Permanent Secretaries 

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

In compliance with the National Policy on Women that reserves 30 per cent for women under the affirmative action guidelines, the Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has approved the appointment of 11 women as permanent secretaries into the state civil service.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, and made available to THISDAY in Kano on Tuesday, indicated that the measure was also in pursuit of his policy to empower and promote the cause of women in the state.

He said since inception, his administration has favoured women in terms of appointment and their economic empowerment in the state.

The statement reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to continue the implementation of policies and programmes aimed at promoting the cause for women development.

‘’Women will be given their rightful position in the scheme of things as we get set for second term in office in terms of appointment into key positions, empowerment, initiation policies and programmes aimed at improving their livelihood through the strengthening of women related programmes,’’ the statement added.

It further reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the cause of women development by ensuring effective collaboration with relevant stakeholders.