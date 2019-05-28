FMN wins SON Performance Award, gets MANCAP Certification

Jonathan Eze

Nigeria’s food and agro-allied group, makers of the popular Golden Penny Foods brand has been adjudged winner of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) high-performance award and recipient of the coveted Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) Certification.

MANCAP which was introduced by SON in 2006, is a mandatory product certification scheme designed to ensure that locally manufactured products meet the relevant Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS).

The Regulatory Compliance Manager, Mrs. Peters Enitan, while commenting on the MANCAP certification, disclosed that the award was a culmination of a series of regulatory inspections conducted by SON, including a production facility tour, on-line sample collection, on the –spot- analysis of samples collected during inspection to check compliance to SON standards, and finally, an analysis of selected products in SON’s laboratory to ensure the enrichment of required nutrients and compliance with set standards.

“Other aspects of the monitoring visits include compliance to good manufacturing practices within our production environment, as well as the availability of relevant food safety regulatory documentation of our processes, which are sighted on inspection, and taken with them for their records.” She said.

Managing Director, Foods Division, at FMN, Devlin Hainsworth said,: “The award is in recognition of companies that have distinguished themselves in their various manufacturing and production categories. FMN’s award is for high performance and continuous improvements to the quality of our products in the Flour milling category.”

“As one of the leading foods and agro-allied groups in Nigeria, we are focused on ensuring that the quality of Golden Penny products continually meets consumer and customer expectations. It is what we are truly passionate about and dedicated to. It is consistent with our purpose of feeding the nation every day, and ensuring that the millions of Nigerian families who are nourished by our products are always assured of the very best quality at affordable prices” He added.