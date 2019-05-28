FG to Review Policy on Occupational Safety

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The federal government has begun the process of reviewing extant national policy on occupational safety and health that has been in place since 2006.

Addressing a stakeholders’ consultative meeting in Abuja, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, said the aim of the review is to improve on the occupational safety and health performance nationwide.

He said the stakeholders’ meeting will lead to the eventual validation of the draft policy framework on occupational safety and health in the country.

Ngige, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr. Williams Alo, said the federal government is committed to accommodating stakeholders’ interests in the spirit of enlarged social dialogue.

“This is expected to yield a well-cordinated and synergised national system of occupational safety and health that is based on statutorily-defined mandates devoid of overlaps and unhealthy rivalry, coordinated by an established statutory authority and driven towards a robust development of national preventive occupational safety and health culture,” he said.

The draft policy on occupational safety and health seeks to harmonise workers’ rights and protection within regional and international standards in a private sector-led economic growth.