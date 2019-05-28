EFCC Arraigns Two Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Kwara

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Office has arraigned two suspected Internet fraudsters before a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin.

The suspects, Johnson Opeyemi Okuselu and Akande Olanrewaju Saheed, were arraigned on two separate charges before Justice Sikiru Oyinloye.

One of the charges reads: “That you Johnson Opeyemi Okuselu ( a.k.a Blessed Saviour) sometime in April 2019 or thereabout at Ilorin, Kwara State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court attempted to commit an offence by pretending to be one Blessed Saviour, representing yourself to be a white woman who is capable of providing job in United States of America to one Omni Guzman as contained in your email conversation done through your Gmail account, contrary to section 95 and 321 of the penal code law and punishable under section 322 of the same law.”

Another charge reads: “That you, Akanji Olarewaju Saheed (A.K.A James Kirk) sometime in April 2019 or thereabout at Ilorin, Kwara State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court attempted to commit an offence by pretending to be one James Kirk, a white man in love to one Brenda Hurley as contained on your email conversation done through your Gmail account captainjameskirk@gmail.com and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 95 and 321 of the penal code law and punishable under section 322 of the same law.”

The accused persons pleaded “guilty to the charges”.

Following their pleas, the prosecuting counsel, Mr. A A Adebayo, informed Justice Oyinloye that the accused persons have entered into a plea bargain agreement with the commission.

He asked the court to give a date for prosecution to call its star witness in order to review the facts of the case.

Justice Oyinloye adjourned the case till June 8 for reviewing of facts and ordered the defendants to be remanded in EFCC custody.