Edo Monarch Urges Obaseki to Settle Rift with Oshiomhole  

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

Amidst torrents of endorsements for second term and accolades of good performance, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has been advised to resolve all disagreement between him and his predecessor, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiohmole before aspiring for second term.

The Okanlete of Esan Land, Major General Cecil Esekhaigbe (rtd), who gave the advise in a statement titled: ‘Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Cocktail of Endorsements,’ said rather than relying on endorsements, Obaseki should do the needful by immediately reaching out to his predecessor (Oshiohmole), to sort out whatever grievances they may have against each other.

According to the traditional ruler, “evidence abound in Edo State and elsewhere, where attempts to replace an existing formidable political structure, with a new self-styled own structure caused a collateral irreparable political damage.

“He (Obaseki) should be conscious and resist the temptation of being misguided by the assumed support of many political soldiers without weapons. It is obvious that the political class in Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) is yet to realise the need for genuine rapprochement between the governor and his predecessor. Every well-meaning APC stalwart should support the state party chairman towards this rapprochement, as they must be conscious of the fact that Edo State is not a one-party state. This is not the time to play the ostrich and subterfuge is not a virtue.”

Esekhaigbe said emphatically that “I enjoin Governor Obaseki to bridge any gap with Adams Oshiomhole and other political leaders before crossing the start-line for the imminent political battle.

“This does not connote mortgaging his political authority and freedom of action as governor of our dear state. Such unnecessary political battles remind me of the scotched-earth tactics which naturally leads to Armageddon.

“I am not convinced the governor has enough ammunition from these drum-beats of war and proliferation of endorsements. The imminent battle is a needless one as it fails the requirements of jus in bello and jus ad bellum (a just war and a justification for war). I also request Adams Oshiomhole to reminiscent on the hitherto trust and confidence he had on Obaseki and be receptive to a meaningful dialogue. Governor Obaseki is capable of taking Edo State to the Next Level as he has started well and he should end well.”

Drawing inference from the words of his father who he said once told him that “those who encourage a child to over-eat in the night, may not accompany the child to the toilet in the mid-night,” the traditional leader said since the governor got elected into his first term without any unnecessary fight, his second term should not be different.

“An avalanche of political endorsements of Governor Godwin Obaseki has continued to rent the air. Though a normal phenomenon in a season of elections preparation, the tone and nature of endorsements however raise questions.

“Not that our dear governor does not deserve it, as he has relatively done well with scientific approach to governance and sectoral development strategy. His efforts no doubt are a consolidation of the achievements of his predecessor and political mentor, Adams Oshiomhole,” Esekhaigbe stated.