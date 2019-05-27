ACSPN Holds Empowerment Programme Tomorrow

The annual empowerment series of the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN), South-west zone, has been slated for tomorrow at the Elizade University in Ilara Mokin, Ondo State.

The theme of the empowerment series is: “The Emerging Issues in Research.

A statement by the General Secretary, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie, and signed by Mr. Abiodun Ogidan, the Deputy Public Relations Officer, indicates that the Head, Department Of Communication and Language Arts, University Of Ibadan; Professor Ayo Ojebode will be the lead presenter.

He will speak on the topic, ‘Challenge of qualitative research in media and communication studies/professionalism.

The Vice-Chancellor, Elizade University, Professor Olukayode Armund, will be the chief host, while the Dean, Faculty of Social and Management Sciences, Elizade University, Prof. Joseph Fabayo, will be the chairman.

The Head, Department Of Mass Communication, Elizade University, Dr. Wole Adamolekun, will be the host at the event which will be graced by researchers, professionals, journalists, academics, consultants, students and other stakeholders.

The zonal office of the association said the empowerment series will feature interactive sections that are geared towards bringing participants up to speed with contemporary research trends and helping to hone their research skills.