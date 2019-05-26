Insecurity: Navy to Take Delivery of New Ships, Aircraft, Says CNS

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas, weekend disclosed that the navy in the next few months would take delivery of new platforms to tackle the growing security challenges in the country.

In a goodwill message sent to the Central Naval Command (CNC), which oversees some states in the Niger Delta on the occasion of the 2019 navy week interdenominational church service, the naval chief assured his men that the current challenges will soon be over.

During the programme, which also featured Juma’t prayer at the Central Naval Command, Vice Admiral Ibas called for unity of purpose in the navy, stressing that it is only when there’s unity that the enemy can be easily defeated.

Read on his behalf by Rear Admiral Solomon Agada, Chief Staff Officer of the CNS, who represented the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Rear Admiral Saidu Garba, Ibas restated that he would continue to work to emplace a force that is adequately motivated and capable of dealing with any security threat anywhere in the country.

“The NN has continued to make significant strides in her fleet renewal programmes with the induction of several seaward defence boats, riverine patrol boats and construction of other capital ships and aircraft which are expected to join the fleet in the coming months,” he said.

He listed other notable achievements, especially in the Niger Delta as commissioning of the NN reference hospital in Calabar, the Admiralty University of Nigeria and completion of the NNS Beecroft jetty as well as other infrastructure across the nation.

He called for sober reflection during the navy week and vowed to support the federal government to combat the current threats to Nigeria’s existence.

“Occasions as this call for sober reflection and prayers for our nation, particularly in the face of daunting security challenges at the moment.

“As members of the armed forces, we must all stand united and give all our support in the federal government’s effort to confront the current national security threats, regardless of where they may occur; at sea or land,” he stressed.

While calling for prayers for those who lost their lives fighting for the nation, Ibas said the navy remains unwavering in its pursuit of setting national objectives.

He thanked religious leaders for their prayers and for their unrelenting supplications on behalf of the armed forces.

The Command Administrative Officer, Commodore Idi Abbas, had earlier also conducted the Muslim version of the event.

In his message, Rev Lt Benedict Inusa, the Command’s chaplain, had told the congregation that no war skill will be useful without the presence of God, giving the instance of the RMS Titanic which sank despite all the expertise that went into building it.

Also, the Imam, Lt Commander Sikiru Akinwola, urged the officers to always devote their lives to God while fighting for the nation.

He urged leaders at all levels to dedicate their lives to doing their best for the country, assuring them that they will be rewarded by God.