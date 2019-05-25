StarTimes ‘ Pan Africa Online Film Festival 

By Tosin Clegg

StarTimes ON has announced its Pan Africa Online Film Festival (PAOFF) in Lagos with the setting of several awards to encourage African local online film creation. According to a statement by StarTimes ON, PAOFF is a quarterly online film awards competition, and is open to all local professional film and music video producers.

StarTimes ON has since launched a fans’ voting system for all videos that are qualified for the awards competition, which will include favorite film ranking board, favorite short film ranking board, favorite MV board. All videos will be listed in the three boards based on their categories, and rank according to votes from StarTimes ON users.

The number one video of each board will win the quarterly Best Film Award, Best Short Film Award and Best MV Award, whose producer will get $1500 as prize.

“It is an online age, and local online video contents will be an important pillar of StarTimes ON’s content strategy,” said Ariel Wang, Operation Director of StarTimes ON.

She added: “That’s why we established PAOFF awards and we sincerely hope the awards competition will encourage the development of local online video creation and see the rise of African online video industry.”

StarTimes ON is Africa’s No.1 online video streaming service with 14 million users in the market. It is dedicated to providing ultimate entertainment and enriched experience for African online users. It provides Live TV, VOD and short videos with covering news, sports, movies, series, music, entertainment, documentary, kids and religion.