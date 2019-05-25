Nigeria Air: FEC a Cohesive Body, Can’t be Divided, Says Sirika 

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja



The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika on Friday, took a swipe on his Transportation counterpart, Mr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi on his recent outburst that the botched National Carrier, the Nigeria Air which was suspended midway, divided the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

According to Sirika, the Nigeria Air project had the full support of Council which deliberated on it and approved.

Sirika in a statement by the Deputy Director of Press, Ministry of Transportation, Mr. James Odaudu, in Abuja, said: “The attention of the Minister of State for Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika has been drawn to reports in a section of the media quoting the Honourable Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi to the effect that the Federal Executive Council has been divided over the mode of implementation of the National Carrier project.

“It is the belief of the Minister of State for Aviation that the Honourable Minister of Transportation was misquoted by the media in this respect, as the Federal Executive Council is one cohesive body that cannot be divided over any issue.”

Sirika said: “President Muhammadu Buhari directed that the Viability Gap Funding for the project be provided for in the 2019 Appropriation which the National Assembly has graciously done.”

He regretted the media mix-up and assured the general public, and, more importantly, the prospective partners and investors, that the Nigeria Air project was fully alive and on course, the statement said.