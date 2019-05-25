Kresta Laurel Holds  Partner Forum

Engineering firm, Kresta Laurel, has held it third annual partners forum in a bid to improve on its services and connect deeper with stakeholders.

The forum, which held in Lagos had in attendance, participants from within and outside the country, with their discussion focused mainly on how to improve on construction and building.

Speaking at the forum, a Project Management expert and lead panelist at the programme, Bayo Adeola, urged Nigerian investors to look in the way of local production of construction equipment and other accessories in order to reduce costs.

While delivering his talk on “Delays on Project Delivery in the Construction Industry: Causes and Solutions”, Adeola opined that investing in local equipment would promote Nigerian brand and boost the level of foreign direct investment coming to the country.

Members of the panel at the programme equally agreed that builders and specialists should be carried along and opinion should be sought on constructability, maintainability and replaceability of buildings at the design stage.

According to them, there should be penalties for default on delivery schedule using tools such as liquidated and ascertained damages, revocation and legal action seeking recovery of damages caused by delay.

They also emphasised that trained and certified project managers should be part of every project team, adding that the involvement of professionals without requisite training should be avoided.

They maintained that all project team, from consultants , contractors and vendors must be chosen carefully to ensure that they have the necessary competence and experience required for the level of project being constructed.

Earlier in his welcome address, Managing Drector of Kresta Laurel Limited Mr. Dideolu Falobi noted that the meeting was important to drive the vision of the company.

He said: “ The forum provided an opportunity for interaction between our partners in Nigeria being our clients, consultants, developers, financers and others on one hand, and our international partners which include: representatives of KONE Elevators, Finland, DEMAG Cranes and Hoists, Germany, Coxgomyl of UAE and Malkesan UPS of Turkey on the other.

The high point of the event was a business to business meeting that provided participants with adequate knowledge of the company’s products and the unveiling of a book titled, ‘The Principle and Practice of Project Management’ written by Bayo Adeola.