…Giadom is APC’s Acting National Secretary

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Hon. Victor Giadom as the party’s acting National Secretary. A statement issued on Friday by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Isa-Onilu, said Giadom would operate in that capacity pending when Yobe State nominates a replacement for the former National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni, who is the Governor-elect of Yobe State. Before the appointment, Hon. Giadom was the party’s Deputy National Secretary.

