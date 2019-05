Behold the Winners of Zamfara Elections!

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Following the Supreme Court judgment on Friday which voided all the votes cast in favour of the All Progressives Congress in the 2019 Zamfara elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission Saturday declared the Peoples Democratic candidates the winners of the Governorship, National and State Assembly elections in the state.

The Supreme Court had in its judgement held that all the candidates of the APC did not emerge through valid party primaries and as such their votes in the elections in the state were wasted.

Here is the full list of all the PDP candidates declared winners of the Zamfara polls:

GOVERNORSHIP

* Bello Mohammed Matawalle – Governor-elect

* Mahdi Aliyu Gusau – Deputy Governor-elect

SENATE

* Ya’u Sahabi – Zamfara North

* Mohammed Hassan – Zamfara Central

* Lawali Hassan Anka – Zamfara West.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

* Umar Sani Dan-Galadima – Kaura-Namoda/Birnin Magaji federal constituency

* Bello Hassan Shinkafi – Shinkafi/Zurmi federal constituency

* Kabiru Amadu – Gusau/Tsafe federal constituency

* Shehu Ahmed – Bungudu/Maru federal constituency

* Kabiru Yahaya – Anka/Talata Mafara federal constituency

* Ahmed Bakura – Bakura/Maradun federal constituency

* Sulaiman Abubakar Gum – Gummi/Bukkuyum federal constituency

STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

* Zaharadeen M. Sada – Kaura Namoda North state constituency

* Anas Sarkin Fada – Kaura Namoda South constituency

* Nura Dahiru -Birnin Magaji state constituency

* Salihu Usman Zurmi – Zurmi East state constituency

* Nasiru Mu’azu – Zurmi West state constituency

* Muhammad G. Ahmad- Shinkafi state constituency

* Musa Bawa Musa – Tsafe East State constituency

* Aliyu Na-maigora – Tsafe West state constituency

* Ibrahim Naida – Gusau East state constituency

* Shafi’u Dama – Gusau West state constituency

* Kabiru Magaji – Bungudu East

*Nasiru Bello Lawal – Bungudu West

*Yusuf Alhassan Muhammad – Maru North

* Kabiru Hashimu – Maru South state constituency

National Rescue Movement Party

Yusuf Muhammad – Anka state constituency

* Shamsudeen Hassan – Talata Mafara North

* Aminu Yusuf Jangebe -Talata Mafara South state constituency

* Tukur Jekada Birnin Tudu – Bakura state constituency

* Faruk Musa Dosara – Maradun I state constituency

* Nasiru Atiku – Maradun II state constituency

* Abdulnasir Ibrahim – Gummi I state constituency

* Mansur Mohammed – Gummi II state constituency

* Ibrahim Mohammed Na’idda – Bukkuyum North

* Sani Dahiru – Bukkuyum South