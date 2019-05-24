NDDC Chief Hails Amaechi on Rail Development

In recognition of the performance of the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, in the task of improving public transportation in Nigeria, the Executive Director, Finance and Administration (EDFA) at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Chris Oyirinda Amadi, has commended the former Governor of Rivers State for his achievement.

In a statement personally signed by the NDDC chief, he pointed out that Amaechi has surpassed all expectations in the task he was given, especially given the indelible landmarks he made in the rail sector.

He noted that the minister has had a rich track record of performance, right from his days as the governor of Rivers State where he courageously embarked on several grand projects including the revolution in education and health sectors, including the Greater Port Harcourt project, and also in the mandate of delivering the election of President Muhammadu Buhari on the two elections of 2015 and 2019, as the Director General of the Campaign.

“I cannot but notice and commend the extra-ordinary accomplishment which the Hon Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi has shown in the execution of the tasks of his ministry. He has done expressly well in all the various sectors of the ministry, including projecting the interest of the Niger Delta region, and he deserves the commendation of all and sundry,” the statement said.

The statement further noted that the fact that the hitherto neglected and abandoned rail transport in Nigeria is now a veritable option in some parts of the country, “is an eloquent testimony of the capacity to perform and a proof of how well the minister has taken and executed the brief of revamping the entire sector”.

“Amaechi has creditably performed well. It has been his way to take his governance tasks with great seriousness. We therefore urge him to keep up the good works, both now and in the future. His determination, for instance, to link all major Niger Delta towns and cities with rail transportation is legendary”, the statement added.

The statement also commended the minister for making the Nigerian waterways a lot safer, through the intervention of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).