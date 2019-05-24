Lagos Asks Police to Clear Trucks in Apapa

The Lagos State Government has given a go-ahead to the police and other security agencies to clear trucks parked illegally in the Apapa area and its environs.

The state government denied giving permits to certain individuals, owners and drivers of articulated trucks to park under the Marine Bridge, Ijora, and other adjoining areas in Apapa.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tunji Bello, in a statement issued yesterday, said the government was in support of the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari to clear all illegally parked trucks in Apapa.

“The state government has not given any approval or permit to any politicians, individuals, owners, no matter how highly placed, or corporate bodies to park articulated vehicles under the Marine Bridge, Ijora, other bridges or the major roads and setbacks in Apapa,” Bello said.

He added that the state government had asked security agencies deployed for the clearing not to spare any trucks immediately the exercise commenced.

Bello reiterated the commitment of the state government to ensure the beautification and landscaping of all setbacks and parks illegally occupied by the trucks.

He recalled that six years ago, the setbacks under the Marine Bridge were beautified by the state government before they were degraded by the activities of truck drivers who defied all appeals.

The government secretary assured residents that the inconveniences being experienced through the activities of the trucks would soon come to an end.