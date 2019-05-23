Plaudits for Eunisell over Support for Rivers Utd

Leading global chemical and specialty fluid management company, Eunisell, has received plaudits from Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, over its sponsorship of Rivers United in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Eunisell recently celebrated its sponsorship of the club at a special event tagged: Eunisell Rivers United Day, in the Rivers State capital, Port-Harcourt.

It was the first by any brand sponsoring a club in the NPFL.

Iyaye, while pouring encomiums on Eunisell said: “Eunisell has done immensely well for Rivers United, looking at the huge funds they have invested in the team.

“I must be honest, not many clubs in this country have got this kind of luxury. Teams like Kano Pillars, Rangers and Enyimba, who have won two continental championships don’t have this kind of sponsorship.

“So we owe Eunisell a duty by winning trophies and playing in the CAF inter-club competitions as a medium to showcase the brand globally.”

For Rivers United General Manager, Okey Kpalukwu, “Eunisell is a pride of every Rivers United fan as there is no where you go in the state that you won’t see a supporter wearing the team jersey.

“When we played in the continent, we branded our stadium and wore jerseys with Eunisell as our proud sponsor,” he said.

Head Coach of Rivers United, Stanley Eguma and Captain of the team, Festus Austin, applauded Eunisell for its long sponsorship of the club.

“I want to assure Eunisell that Rivers United will win a trophy this season,” Austin declared.

Eunisell is in its fourth consecutive season as sponsor of Rivers United.