MainOne Earmarks N25bn for ‘Digital Lagos’ Connectivity Project

Emma Okonji

In a bid to roll out broadband infrastructure to cover Lagos city as demanded by its InfraCo licence, West Africa’s leading connectivity and data centre solutions provider, MainOne, has set aside N25 billion for the deployment of fibre optic broadband connectivity network for Lagos.

The connectivity project, called ‘Digital Lagos’, is a broadband for all campaign initiative that will enable the digital transformation of Lagos State, through deployment of ubiquitous broadband infrastructure across the state.

MainOne’s ambition for the state is inspired by the vision of Lagos State Governor-elect, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who believed “technology will improve the rule of law, education, ease of doing business and government processes of Lagos.”

At the campaign launch, organised in Lagos, to announce its plans for the ‘Digital Lagos’ project, the Chief Executive Officer at MainOne, Funke Opeke, said the company would collaborate with the state government and all other stakeholders to build Digital Lagos and help citizens realise the benefits of broad, sustainable economic growth, modernised education, health, and other services delivery, and improved quality of life.

“MainOne is pleased to have the opportunity to present its plan for Digital Lagos, a proven path to ubiquitous broadband connectivity. This plan will involve the investment by MainOne of over N25 billion over the next two to three years to develop critical fiber optic infrastructure to enable broadband services across Lagos State,” a statement yesterday quoted Opeke as saying.

A presentation giving details of how the project will be carried out, was made by the CEO, HIP Consult, a Washington DC-based independent, management consulting firm with specialisation in ICT in emerging markets, Mr. Judah Levine.

HIP Consult worked with MainOne in developing a concept paper and implementation plan for Digital Lagos.

Levine touched on the research done for Digital Lagos, its implementation plans and subsequent impact on Lagos State.

Opeke said MainOne pioneered investments in critical internet-enabling infrastructure across West Africa and Nigeria.

To date, the company has invested over N120 billion, funded by leading African banks, and has proven its capabilities in expanding and densifying localised fiber networks in neighboring Ogun and Edo states by deploying almost 1,000 kilometres of fiber in partnership with Facebook to expand broadband access and connect government institutions and other areas of interest.

Opeke said the resulting network to be built by MainOne would provide essential connectivity to critical state institutions, cover over 300 government agencies, up to 10,000 state CCTV locations, telecom operators and Internet Service Providers (ISPs), public Wi-Fi hotspots, Smart City components, Internet of Things (IOTs) devices, in addition to enterprises.