Amusan Back on IAAF Diamond League Train

Petite sprint hurdler and reigning Commonwealth Games 100m hurdles queen, Tobiloba Amusan is back on the IAAF Diamond League train which makes its third stop next week Thursday at the BAUHAUS-galan in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Nigerian missed last week’s trip to Shanghai in China because the 100m hurdles was not listed on the programme after running 12.73 seconds personal season’s best to come second in Doha, Qatar at the opening leg of the 14-leg competition.

Amusan will confront familiar foes at the Stockholm Olympic stadium, especially Jamaica’s Williams Danielle who out-ran the Nigerian to the $10,000 top prize money and eight points on offer in Doha.

Williams was beaten to the gold medal by Amusan in April last year at the Commonwealth Games but the Jamaican bounced back strongly to claim one of the medals at the 2018 Diamond League final in Brussels, Belgium.

Also on the card for the $10,000 top prize money in Stockholm are world record holder at 12.20 seconds, USA’s Kendra Harrison, two other Americans, Nelvis Sharika and Clemons Christina, a German, Roleder Cindy as well as Netherlands’ Visser Nadine and Belarussian, Herman Elvira.

Amusan made her Diamond League debut at the Golden Gala in Rome, Italy in May 2018. She ran 12.86 seconds to come third behind Nelvis (12.76) and Danielle (12.82).

Meanwhile, Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor has not been confirmed for the BAUHAUS-galan as her name is not in the provisional list of athletes so far released for the 200m event.

Already confirmed are Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith who ran 22.26 seconds world lead to win the half lap in Doha at the start of May and won in 2016 in Stockholm; double 2016 Olympics sprint queen, Elaine Thompson of Jamaica, flying Dutchwoman, Dafne Schippers and former USA Collegiate star, Prandini Jenna.

Okagbare-Ighoteguonor has made just one visit to the Stockholm Olympic Stadium and that was last year when she ran 11.29 seconds to place fifth in the 100m.