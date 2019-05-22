StarTimes Restates Commitment to Nigerian Economy

Jonathan Eze

The Chief Executive Officer of StarTimes Nigeria, David Zhang, has expressed confidence in the Nigerian economy.

Zhang said: “We are a major investor in Nigeria, with our investment put at over $220m. We also employ many Nigerians today with direct employment of over 1,000 in all 36 states of the country and indirect employment of more than 3,000 staff through our dealers.”

Addressing a press conference recently in Lagos, Zhang, recalled that he joined StarTimes group in China about 30 years ago, and have worked in the overseas department in Africa for seven years.

“I worked for four years in Kenya as the CEO until January 21, 2019, when I came back to Nigeria as CEO of StarTimes; Because I love Nigeria and her people.

“Specifically, we started mainly as a pay-tv company, offering DTT service that allows Nigerians to watch digital satellite TV from different parts of the country using just an antenna and a decoder.

“Our customers on DTT now enjoy more than 100 channels in sports, entertainment, news, kids programs, documentaries, religion and much more.

“After some years, we introduced DTH, which is the dish. With this service, we broadcast programs to our entire pan -African customers with a far-reaching coverage of more than 30 African countries as at today.

“Our most recent business offering is our OTT business called StarTimes ON. StarTimes ON is our online video streaming service. It is the next generation of StarTimes streaming service.

“It introduces new features such as video on demand (VOD) live TV and lots of movies, sports, and entertainment content all on the mobile app and free of charge,” he explained.

Zhang assured Nigerians that he would build a good network and solicit more supports to grow the company and ensure that more Nigerians are aware of its good works to provide affordable entertainment to every home.