Osinbajo: Buhari will Focus on Job Creation in Second Term

• Microsoft’s smartest engineer a Nigerian, says US Ambassador

Segun James

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will be focusing on employment generation and infrastructure development in his second term in office.

This is coming as the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington yesterday disclosed that Microsoft Corporation, the world’s biggest software manufacturer, chose to build its second development hub in Lagos because the corporation’s smartest software engineer is a Nigerian.

The vice president said this yesterday at the opening ceremony of the USA Fair 2019, a trade and investment expo exclusively for Nigerian and American businesses in energy, agriculture, aviation, ICT and others, organised by the US Foreign Commercial Service.

He stressed that one of the ways to generate employment is to provide the infrastructure that will push the economy.

According to Osinbajo who was represented by the Minister of Trade and Investment, Mr. Okechukwu Enelamah, the federal government had spent over N3.5 trillion in the last two years for infrastructural development, adding that the government was determined to grow the economy in partnership with the private sector and other stakeholders.

He debunked the reports that Ghana and Nigeria are rivals or competing for the economic domination of West Africa.

He argued that both countries can develop together for the economic benefit of the West African sub-region.

“If we cooperate together, we could actually build a greater West Africa and Africa for the good of our people,” he said.

On his part, the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington yesterday disclosed why the Microsoft Corporation, the world’s biggest software manufacturer chose to build its second development hub in Lagos.

Symington said it was because the corporation’s smartest software engineer is a Nigerian, adding that the official was among other engineers working for the company in the United States.

He said because of the quality of their work and the fact that they made it clear that there were many more smart people like them in Nigeria, Microsoft had to open a development hub in the country.

He told the over 4,000 entrepreneurs and businesses participating in the fair that Nigeria’s greatest challenge is to create goods and services that are pure Nigerian, “that are worth more than they cost, that are true world class products and world-class prices. Then again, it is to capture the Nigerian market and other market as you go.”

Syminton stressed that the American and Nigerian economies and people have much in common, including an intense entrepreneurial drive, a firm commitment to free market principles and a clear vision for doing well by doing good.

“USA Fair 2019 is a prime opportunity to celebrate these mutual ideals and to drive both economies forward through increasing trade and investment that has already put more people to work in both nations.”

He said that the 34 companies from the US exhibiting at the fair represent the best in US technology, products and services, adding that some of them have been on ground in the country and are household names in Nigeria while others are new.

“Whatever their level of experience, I encourage you, Nigerian business leaders, to meet each of the companies, discuss you interests, and honestly explore a mutually beneficial business relationship with them.”

He said Aliko Dangote had achieved that.