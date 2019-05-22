Don’t Use Our Party to Seek Relevance, PDP Tells Tinubu

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, for resorting to hauling insults against the party to seek political relevance, ostensibly for his selfish pecuniary interests.

The party urged the former Lagos State governor to call himself to order, saying Nigerians, including members of his party, have seen through his power-grabbing antics and are now determined to give him the back-seat treatment.

The party in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was atrocious that at the time other leaders were in the Holy Land offering prayers and supplications for the country, Tinubu was in Mecca for photo-ops, playing dirty politics and hauling insults at other Nigerians just to curry relevance before President Muhammadu Buhari.

The party noted that by travelling to far away Mecca, at this Ramadan period, just to meet Buhari and engage in gossips, invectives and diatribes against the PDP, Tinubu has further demonstrated that he has nothing to offer towards the development of the country.

The PDP also condemned Tinubu for making allusion to its determination with Nigerians to retrieve Atiku Abubakar’s stolen presidential mandate at the court, adding that no amount of blackmail can detract it from this resolve.

Ologbondiyan said, “Nothing but sheer hypocrisy would push Tinubu to engage in unholy praises of a failed administration in a desperation to avert the purported threats by certain agents of the Buhari’s presidency to expose him.

“This is the same Asiwaju Tinubu, who, in January 2018, at the 15th Annual Daily Trust Dialogue, berated the Buhari administration for its nepotism, incompetence, corrupt oil subsidy regime; blaming it for the high-level poverty in our country and counseled Nigerians to be guided by their conscience in electing leaders in the 2019 general election.”

He stressed that Tinubu, in criticising the Buhari administration held rightly that “too much political and economic power resides in the hands of too few. This result in a society described by too much of unemployment, inadequate infrastructure, too little food, yet too much poverty.”

He then added correctly that under President Buhari, “rather than becoming a joyous nation, Nigeria has become a cruel playground where the fears and concerns of the average person get exploited but their interests never get promoted.”