Al-Makura Donates Office Complex, Ambulances, Others to FRSC

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura yesterday donated an office complex block, two ambulances, a recovery crane machine, 18-seater bus and an office complex block to the Nasarawa State command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The governor who made the donation at the new state headquarters of FRSC, Lafia commended the federal government body for its professionalism in traffic administration and its overall perfection on highways in the state

He said: “I also commend you for building health clinics in Shabu and Karu to take care of emergency cases.

“It worthy of mention therefore that the services rendered by the two clinics you built in the state for emergency cases on our highways is a nucleus to health services. The government of Nasarawa State will therefore partner with the FRSC clinics in the state for enhanced health provision in the state.”

Al-Makura also called on the FRSC to partner with the state government owned Nasarawa Youths Empowerment Scheme (NAYES) outfit to assist the corps in carrying out its duties in the state.

In a remark, the Corps Marshall of the FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi thanked Governor Al-Makura for his benevolence to the corps as according to him will go a long way at fast tracking activities of the state command of the corps in Nasarawa State