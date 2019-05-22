After Valedictory Meeting, Buhari Asks Ministers to Remain in Office Till May 28

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday in Abuja held a valedictory Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting with his ministers and subsequently directed them to carry on with their responsibilities till May 28.

Speaking during his closing remarks at the meeting, which started at 11am and ended at about 3pm, with virtually all the ministers in attendance, the president asked the ministers to formally hand over their responsibilities to their respective permanent secretaries on May 28.

However, he directed the ministers to submit their handover messages and notes to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, before finally bowing out of service.

