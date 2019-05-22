100 Players Jostle for Honour at Zenith Bank Tennis Championship

Over 100 players of the tennis section of the Ikoyi Club 1938 have confirmed readiness to participate in the 2019 Zenith Bank Tennis Championship that begins today and ends on June 1.

Speaking during a media chat on Monday, the Chairman of the Tennis Section, Bimbo Okubena said the entries for this edition represent the highest number of participants in the five-year old tournament.

He revealed that members will be participating in nine events that include; Men’s Singles Group A and B, Ladies Singles, Veteran Singles and Super Veteran Singles.

Others are Men’s Doubles, Veteran Doubles, Ladies Double and Team Tournament.

Okubena said all the participants had gone through vigorous training so as to make the tourney very competitive.

The chairman of the tennis section thanked Zenith Bank for presenting the section with an electronic scoreboard, which is the first by any club in the whole of West Africa.

In his reaction, representative of Zenith Bank, Mr. Lanre Oladimeji said the bank is happy to be partnering the section and has been impressed by the level of professionalism shown.

“Beyond the electronic score board we hope to do more as we hope to continue with the relationship for a very long time because the section shares some of the values of our bank- good health and happiness. More so, tennis is a game of life,” Oladimeji stressed.

Winners will go home with trophies and vouchers which can be redeemed at Mega Plaza.

Okubena said the essence of the competition is to have fun and create an avenue for camaraderie.