Stakeholders Meet Today on Nigeria Electrification Roadmap

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s power sector will today meet to review and finalise the technical scope on the proposal on the Nigeria Electrification Roadmap submitted by Siemens.

According to the memo obtained by THISDAY yesterday, the stakeholders’ meeting, which will take place at the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Abba Kyari, will have in attendance the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Managing Director of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Prof. James Momoh; the Director General, Bureau of Public Enterprise, Alex Okoh; the Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Mr. Usman Muhammed; all the managing directors/CEOs of Discos, and the Managing Director of Siemens Nigeria Ltd.

It said, “Further to the above, kindly note that the president has directed that a stakeholders meeting be held with Transmission Company of Nigeria, the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE), and private sector shareholders in the electricity distribution companies to review and finalise the technical scope of Siemens’ proposal.

“Kindly be advised that this meeting will take place at the Chief of Staff’s conference room at 10a.m on Tuesday 21st May 2019,” the memo stated.