NNPC Explains Retirement, Replacement of 30 Senior Staff

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) yesterday refuted claims in some quarters that it sacked some of its staff.

The corporation explained that the recent staff movements, were normal replacement and backfill exercise to bridge the gap occasioned by impending retirement of some management staff of the corporation, among others.

The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, in a statement issued in Abuja, explained that the exercise involved statutory retirement of 11 of its senior management staff as well as redeployment of 19 others, saying such replacements were always effected before the final exit of the concerned staff.

Ughamadu stated that in all, 30 senior staff were affected by both the statutory retirements and redeployment.

He gave the list of staff on statutory retirement between May 1, and July 31, this year to include: General Manager, Chad Basin, Aniya Francis Umaru, who is from the north-eastern part of the country and who retired on May 6, 2019; Managing Director, KRPC, Adewale Solomon Ladenegan, who hails from the South-west and retired on May 13, 2019; and the Group General Manager, NNPC Leadership Academy, Musa Sulyman Gimba, who also is from the North-east and retired on May 14, 2019.

Others include: General Manager, HR & Admin Services, Duke Oil, Umma Ayuba Musa, from North-west and retired on May 19, 2019; General Manager, Support Services, NGC, Emmanuel–Ate Mariagoretti Ndidi, from the South-south region and retires on May 30, 2019; Executive Director, Operations, Tsavnande Thaddeaus Atighir, from the North-central; General Manager, Upstream/TA to GMD, Okor Ovieghara, who hails from the South-south region; Managing Director, NGMC, Barau Mohammed Kabir, who is from the North-western region; the General Manager NLNG, LIMS, Dawaki Salihi Abubakar, from the North-west; the Executive Director, ETSD, NPDC, Ibrahim Aminu Bagudu, who is from the North-west and the Managing Director, NPDC,Yusuf Shimingah Matashi, who hails from the North-west and retires on July 17, 2019.

Ughamadu also named the following to be among the 19 staff that were redeployed: Anas Mustapha Mohammed, Usman Faruk, Ali Muhammed Sarki, Osarolube Ezekiel, Ihya Aondoaver Mson, Isah Abubakar Lapal, Umar Hamza Ado, Garba Adamu Kaita, Ossai Uche, Usman Umar, Ehizoje Tunde Ighodaro, Ahmed Mohammed Abdulkabir and Lere Isa Aliyu.

Others are: Richard-Obioha Maryrose Nkemegina, Dikko Ahmed, Ibrahim Sarafa Ayobami, Usman Yusuf, Sambo Mansur Sadiq and Buggu Louis Tizhe.

The NNPC spokesman said it was usual for the corporation to obtain necessary approvals on replacements of retiring staff ahead of schedule, saying this was the case with the recent exercise that takes effect as at when the retiring staff depart at various times within the period.

Ughamadu stated that the exercise was effected to ensure uninterrupted operations of the corporation in achieving its mandate, adding that extant corporate guidelines were strictly followed in the process.

He advised members of the public to disregard the insinuation that some staff of the corporation were relieved of their duties, saying the deployments were expected and aimed at sustaining the system.

The NNPC spokesperson urged staff of the corporation not to be distracted with the report.