France Condemns Killing of Nigerian Peacekeeper in Mali

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

An official statement from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the Saturday, May 18 attack in Mali that claimed the life of a Nigerian peacekeeper.

A Tuesday release by the Press Officer, French Embassy, Abuja, Mrs. Damilola Ayodeji, stated that the French government disapproves the attack that left other soldiers injured.

“France condemns in the strongest possible terms the attacks on the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in Timbuktu and Tessalit on May 18, which took the life of a Nigerian peacekeeper and injured several members of the mission.

“France offers its condolences to the loved ones of the deceased soldier and to the Nigerian authorities. It wishes the injured peacekeepers – a Nigerian and several Chadians – a swift recovery.”

The country also reiterated its support for the Malian authorities in their fight against terrorism, and for MINUSMA, whose role it says is crucial to stabilising Mali, stressing that “The perpetrators of these attacks must be identified and held accountable for their acts.”