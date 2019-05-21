American Construction Experts to Check Site Before new Consulate Building Evolves at Eko Atlantic City

Bennett Oghifo

The new American Consulate Office Building to be constructed at Eko Atlantic City will take a while to evolve since all necessary checks and procedures would be undertaken before work begins.

Consul General F. John Bray stated this, recently, at the U.S. Consulate at Ikoyi, after an agreement signing ceremony with senior management staff of South Energyx Nigeria Limited, the real estate developer undertaking the planning and construction of the Eko Atlantic City.

Consul General Bray told journalists not be constructed immediately, on account of certain procedures that must be followed.

In his remarks celebrating the significance of the proposed new diplomatic facility, Bray said, “Eko Atlantic was selected for its world-class infrastructure. Purchase of land for a new Consulate General will ensure we can continue to work with Nigerians to provide opportunities for economic growth and development in Lagos.”

The United States, he said, “Is proud to be participating in Eko Atlantic’s growth as part of our commitment to further enhance and strengthen the cooperation between the United States of America and Nigeria.”

The Chairman of Chagoury Group, the parent company of South Energyx, Mr. Gabriel Chagoury said he was thrilled with the entrance of the United States government into Eko Atlantic City. “The government is world renowned for being a shining beckon of democracy, development and prosperity.”

He said the signing of the agreement signified the dedication the United States “have always had towards our great nation, Nigeria,” stating that the confidence the U.S. government had towards Eko Atlantic City, “reinforce our shared belief in the benefit the city will bring for generations to come. We look forward to work hand-in-hand with the U.S. government.”

The Eko Atlantic City is being constructed on about five million square metres of land reclaimed from the Atlantic Ocean. It’s groundbreaking ceremony was performed in 2013 by former President Goodluck Jonathan, who was joined by former President Bill Clinton of the United States and by Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), who was governor of Lagos State.

The former US president said, “The city will work to improve the economy of Nigeria. All over the world, it will bring enormous opportunities. I am convinced that within five years, people will be coming from all over the world to see this wall.

“People will come to Nigeria to see the Great Wall of Lagos. We have spent billions of dollars to protect the low-lying areas from rising sea levels. I have spent part of my life now trying to do a lot of work on climate change to help people deal with the consequences that are already underway, you have experienced it here in the recent past.”