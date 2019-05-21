AITEO Cup: Plethora of Tough Games in Round of 64

The Nigeria Football Federation on Monday conducted the draw for the men’s Round of 64 and women’s Round of 25 of this year’s AITEO Cup competition, with a number of eye –catching fixtures accomplished in the draw.

NFF Deputy General Secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Ikpeme, who represented the General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi at the event, praised sponsors AITEO for the colour and glamour they have brought back into Nigeria’s oldest football competition.

NFF Director of Competitions, Mr. Bola Oyeyode explained that this being a transition season, and with the mandate to conclude the competition on time in order to present to CAF Nigeria’s flagbearer in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup which starts in August, all matches will be on knockout basis.

A total of 64 teams, including 19 NPFL teams (minus Go Round FC, Heartland FC, FC IfeanyiUbah, Remo Stars and MFM that failed ot qualify), will battle for places in the men’s Round of 32. There are a total of 25 teams in the women competition, who starts their sector of the race when the men will be battling in the Round of 32.

AITEO CUP MEN’S ROUND OF 64

Rangers Int’l Vs Tornadoes Feeders

Kebbi United Vs Lobi Stars

Gateway FC Vs Almar FC

Abia Warriors Vs Heartland Comets

Ambassador FC Vs Yobe Desert Stars

Warri Wolves Vs Doma United

Rivers United Vs FC Timber Loader

Sokoto United Vs Akwa United

Walli Flamingoes Vs Delta Force

Cynosure FC Vs Mighty Jets

Gombe United Vs FC IfeanyiUbah Feeders

Niger Tornadoes Vs Fasbir FC

Enyimba FC Vs Kano Pillars Feeders

Yobe Desert Feeders Vs Smart City

Gwandu United Vs Katsina United

Osun United Vs Shooting Stars

Ekiti United Vs Ebonyi United

Jigawa Golden Stars Vs Insurance FC

Spartans FC Vs Port Harcourt City

Police Osogbo Vs El-Kanemi Warriors

Kogi United Vs Akure City

Setraco United Vs Plateau United

Amanda FC Vs Calabar Rovers

Wikki Tourists Vs Qatar FC

Layin Zomo FC Vs Sunshine Stars

FC De-Leo Vs EFCC

Katsina United Feeders Vs Nasarawa United

Aklosendi FC Vs Zabgai FC

Crown FC Vs Bayelsa United Feeders

Kwara Unted Vs Ben Ayade FC

Adamawa Heroes Vs ABS FC

Aspire FC Vs Kano Pillars

*Matches to be played on 25th May, with only the fixtures involving the teams that will participate in the Super 6 to be put on hold

AITEO CUP WOMEN’S ROUND OF 25

Capital City Dove Vs FC Robo

Osun Babes Vs Linda Ayade FC

Police Machine Vs Vera Gold Angels

Solo Wonders Vs Bayelsa Queens

Crystal Academy Vs Pelican Stars

Edo Queens Vs YEF Queens

Olori Babes Vs Moje Babes

Young Talents 99 Vs Fortress Ladies

Kaduna Queens Vs Abia Angels