AITEO Cup: Plethora of Tough Games in Round of 64

The Nigeria Football Federation on Monday conducted the draw for the men’s Round of 64 and women’s Round of 25 of this year’s AITEO Cup competition, with a number of eye –catching fixtures accomplished in the draw.
NFF Deputy General Secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Ikpeme, who represented the General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi at the event, praised sponsors AITEO for the colour and glamour they have brought back into Nigeria’s oldest football competition.
NFF Director of Competitions, Mr. Bola Oyeyode explained that this being a transition season, and with the mandate to conclude the competition on time in order to present to CAF Nigeria’s flagbearer in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup which starts in August, all matches will be on knockout basis.
A total of 64 teams, including 19 NPFL teams (minus Go Round FC, Heartland FC, FC IfeanyiUbah, Remo Stars and MFM that failed ot qualify), will battle for places in the men’s Round of 32. There are a total of 25 teams in the women competition, who starts their sector of the race when the men will be battling in the Round of 32.
AITEO CUP MEN’S ROUND OF 64
Rangers Int’l Vs Tornadoes Feeders
Kebbi United Vs Lobi Stars
Gateway FC Vs Almar FC
Abia Warriors Vs Heartland Comets
Ambassador FC Vs Yobe Desert Stars
Warri Wolves Vs Doma United
Rivers United Vs FC Timber Loader
Sokoto United Vs Akwa United
Walli Flamingoes Vs Delta Force
Cynosure FC Vs Mighty Jets
Gombe United Vs FC IfeanyiUbah Feeders
Niger Tornadoes Vs Fasbir FC
Enyimba FC Vs Kano Pillars Feeders
Yobe Desert Feeders Vs Smart City
Gwandu United Vs Katsina United
Osun United Vs Shooting Stars
Ekiti United Vs Ebonyi United
Jigawa Golden Stars Vs Insurance FC
Spartans FC Vs Port Harcourt City
Police Osogbo Vs El-Kanemi Warriors
Kogi United Vs Akure City
Setraco United Vs Plateau United
Amanda FC Vs Calabar Rovers
Wikki Tourists Vs Qatar FC
Layin Zomo FC Vs Sunshine Stars
FC De-Leo Vs EFCC
Katsina United Feeders Vs Nasarawa United
Aklosendi FC Vs Zabgai FC
Crown FC Vs Bayelsa United Feeders
Kwara Unted Vs Ben Ayade FC
Adamawa Heroes Vs ABS FC
Aspire FC Vs Kano Pillars
*Matches to be played on 25th May, with only the fixtures involving the teams that will participate in the Super 6 to be put on hold
AITEO CUP WOMEN’S ROUND OF 25
Capital City Dove Vs FC Robo
Osun Babes Vs Linda Ayade FC
Police Machine Vs Vera Gold Angels
Solo Wonders Vs Bayelsa Queens
Crystal Academy Vs Pelican Stars
Edo Queens Vs YEF Queens
Olori Babes Vs Moje Babes
Young Talents 99 Vs Fortress Ladies
Kaduna Queens Vs Abia Angels