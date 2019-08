Facebook Has Exposed FG, APC as  Real Enemy of Nigeria, PDP Insists

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the Facebook revelation detailing the devious manipulations and engineering of disinformation in the 2019 general election by President Muhammadu Buhari’s handlers and the All Progressives Congress (APC), has further exposed them as schemers and real enemies of Nigeria’s democracy and national cohesion.

It said that indeed, the Buhari Presidency and the APC should hide their faces in shame as Nigerians have seen that their professed sanctimony and ‘holier-than-thou’ claims are mere masquerading.

The party, in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said that the ruling party, which engaged in manipulation to foist itself, would do anything, no matter how vile, to sustain itself in office, not minding the social, economic and collateral damages such could cause Nigeria.

The main opposition party insisted that the revelation exposed the APC as a fraudulent and violent-loving party, whose divisive activities are now directly threatening the security and stability of the country.

The party’s spokesperson said that since the Facebook revelation, the federal government and the presidency have suddenly gone dumb, having been exposed and shown in their true colours.

“The Facebook revelation exposes how President Buhari, in his claimed integrity, allowed the enlisting of criminals, hackers and internet fraudsters in the desperate attempt to manipulate the views of Nigerians against Atiku Abubakar; a scheme which failed as Nigerians had already made up their minds to do away with the incompetent, deceptive, vindictive and corrupt APC administration.

“It is also unpardonable that instead of owning up, the federal government and the APC, through the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, are seeking to cover their tracks and divert public attention from their devious acts by making unsubstantiated security allegations against our party and Atiku Abubakar.

“Our party has information of how the APC had to resort to crude manipulation of the electoral process to muscle votes and alter election results after it failed in the smear campaign project.

“It is however, to say the least, despicable that in their desperation to hold on to power at all costs, President Buhari’s handlers and the APC engaged in this sneaky disinformation, internet lies and smear campaigns against PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“The APC has now commenced a renewed plot to engage in fabricated security accusations against the PDP and our presidential candidate in another desperate stunt to play the victim and divert attention from its endless election manipulations, all in the ill-fated attempt to demonise the PDP, hoodwink Nigerians and confer legitimacy on the outcome of the rigged election,” the main opposition party explained.

The PDP stressed that there are more damning revelations against the APC, not only on its rigging of the general election, but also on how it is working against the country, which would come to light at the appropriate time.