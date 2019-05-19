Education Minister Urges Agencies to Emulate JAMB

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has tasked other parastatals under the ministry to emulate the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in their system of operations, noting that the board that been prudent in its style of administration and spending.

Adamu made the call yesterday during the unveiling of the board’s remodelled headquarters including the staff canteen and the laying of a foundation stone, saying the board had been the most transparent in which the ministry is proud of.

The minister, who was represented by the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Rasheed Adamu, also lamented the future of the country citing the involvement of youths in examination malpractice.

He, therefore, called on all sectors under the ministry of education “to clean up their registration processes and be like JAMB. The board has been prudent in the spending if its resources and it has also been getting value for its money.”

JAMB has been leading other parastatals in terms of its administration which has been transparent and has been firm in all of its policies, and this has generated huge returns for the country and this is worth emulating.

The Federal Ministry of Education is in full support of JAMB in all its efforts and will give all the necessary assistance required and will ensure that all exam inadequacies are confronted, he said. “

While encouraging the staff on the meticulous use of the refurbished facilities and maintenance from today and in the future, he said the sexing tenure of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration will use its second tenure to improve on the first, promising that the second will be consolidated.