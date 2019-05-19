CAC Leader Charges Christians to Trust in God

The General Evangelist of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) World Wide, Prophet Hezekiah Oluboye Oladeji has charged all Christians to put their trust in God in spite of what they are passing through in life.

Hezekiah made the remarks while addressing the congregation at CAC Ikorodu and GRA Ikeja to mark his first anniversary as the church general evangelist.

He charged them to always be patient while asking for request, saying God’s ears are not deaf “to hear our request. But he will do it at the appointed time when His name alone will be glorified.”

During one of the services he conducted to mark the anniversary, the general envagelist dedicated the triplet from the family of one Mr. Mattew Olutayo, who had been trusting God for fruit of womb for eight eights but whose God bless through his ministration.

Hezekiah was inaugurated at CAC General Evangelist on May 12, 2018 at Joseph Ayo Babalola Memorial Camp, Ikeji Arakeji, Osun State.