Wilder Wants Negotiations with Joshua to Remain Private

Deontay Wilder believes an undisputed title fight with Anthony Joshua will finally be agreed when contract terms are kept “silent” between both world heavyweight champions.

Wilder defends his WBC belt against Dominic Breazeale at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn this weekend, and then unified champion Joshua fights Andy Ruiz Jr on his US debut at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 1.

Talks for a Wilder-Joshua fight have faltered in the past due to disagreements about terms, but the American insists a deal can be agreed if the discussions remain private.

He exclusively told Sky Sports: “I want to be able to get in the ring and fight, you know, and give the people what they want, but I think how this is really going to happen – when everything goes silent.

“ There’s too many people that are involved in this. There’s too many media, fans, everybody. The thing about people, everybody got an opinion about how it should go, this should go this way, this should go that way.

“It’s like with the Tyson Fury fight, nobody knew that fight was going to happen. Kept it silent for a reason, and then all of a sudden it came out.

“It was the biggest fight and exciting fight around and I think this is the same way it’s going to happen, the Joshua fight. It goes silent, everybody comes together and we’re able to sort it out that way and then we make an announcement.”

Wilder must first overcome Breazeale before he can consider his next career move but remains open to offers for the fight with Joshua.

“The great thing about this – all parties are still in discussions, it’s like no door is closed.

“Nobody’s mind is closed from the idea of it happening, and that’s the great thing about it. I think this fight will happen. I’m going to take every bit of my power to make this fight happen and I hope they do the same.

“I want it to happen for the fans and I’m sure the fans want it to happen and as I said, once it goes silent, that’s when the fight will be made.”

Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel echoed the stance of his fighter, saying “Yes, being in the paper and the negotiating and the problem with it is, if you don’t respond, then ‘oh, he’s not interested’. If you do respond, some fans for him, some are against him.”