Wakil, Mama Boko Haram, Nominated for Sydney Peace Award

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri



A statement by Prince Lawal Shoyode, the Country Director of Complete Care and Aid Foundation, the Non-Governmental Organisation established by Mr. Wakil to impact on victims of Boko Haram crisis, said: “Mama Boko is among those nominated for the respected Sydney Peace Award in faraway Australia for her efforts in seeing an end to the Boko Haram crisis in North East Nigeria.”

Shoyode said: “Barrister Aisha Wakil efforts to see peace return to troubled North-east is being recognised outside Nigeria shore.”

He said: “Barrister Aisha Alkali Wakil is noted as a bridge to Boko Haram insurgents. She has been appealing to Boko Haram but it has been discovered that many people are frustrating her peace efforts.”

He lamented that: “Some do not want the crisis to stop as they are benefiting directly from the insurgency. Those fueling this are people that matters, they have many times sideline her (Wakil) because they know that she will not allow them to play ball.”

He reminded that Barrister Wakil was given peace award by Nigeria Boys’ Scout in Benue and Borno States.

Shoyode said among other awards received by the Amazon, include Leadership and Peace Award In Morocco, early this month she was awarded African Peace Icon in Ghana.

He said all these are proofs to her sincere effort in bringing peace to Borno State , North-esast and Nigeria as a whole.

Shoyode said in order to pursue peace to the latter, Barrister Aisha Wakil established a foundation called Complete Care and Aid Foundation, the first indigenous NGO in Borno State.