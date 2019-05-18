Mouka Felicitates with Muslims at Ramadan, Urges Healthy Sleep

As the Ramadan fast is being observed across the globe, foremost Nigeria’s foam and mattress company, Mouka Limited, has felicitated with Muslims in the country and urged them to approach lives according to the essence of the exercise.

The company in a statement re-emphasised to the importance of the exercise adding that it was obligatory for Muslims to participate in it, in fulfilment of the fourth pillar of Islam.

“During the month of Ramadan, it is obligatory for Muslims to fast in fulfilment of the fourth pillar of Islam.

“It is our hope that while this Ramadan lasts, the virtues associated with engaging in this divine obligation would be the reward of all Muslims.

We enjoin Islamic faithful to remember the essence of the sacred exercise and ensure its reflection in all their dealings in this holy period and beyond.”

The company also pledged support for all faithful as well as enabling environment for a successful and rewarding exercise.

“As a company committed to a quality sleep, we admonish Muslims to remember to have a healthy sleep culture during this period to prepare them for each day’s holy task.

“We hope that this Ramadan will indeed yield its essence and enhance the faith of all Muslims as they diligently observe this fast and undertake this divine assignment.

“It is particularly hoped that this season of purity will engender further, the spirit of nation building in Nigeria”, the company said in a statement.