Dell Technologies Rebrands Partner Programme

As part of strategies to improve its services, Information Communication Technology firm, Dell Technologies has repackaged its partner programme to enable partners have full weight of the brand.

According to the company, the programme provides partners with the competitive advantage of Dell Technologies, enabling them to do more business with transformational solutions.

Shedding more light on the initiative, President, Global Channel, OEM and IOT Solutions. Joyce Mullen, stated that the development was important in order to satisfy customers’ emerging needs.

He said: “Our partners asked us to make it easier to do business across our full portfolio, so we made it a top priority. The evolved programme provides simplified engagement for partners to cross-sell and procure products and solutions across the Dell Technologies family of brands.

“By providing our partners with a clear roadmap and investing in training and development, partners will win even more deals and grow their business.

“In February , we announced that VMware solutions purchased through Dell would count toward Dell EMC Partner Program tier requirements. Today we are expanding this benefit to include all sales from strategically aligned businesses transacted through the partner programme.”

Mullen also pointed out the need for right skills to sell and deploy innovative solutions as being vital for partners to differentiate their capabilities in the market.

He informed further that the company would be announcing two new solution badges, composed of already in-market certifications, to validate a breadth of capability to support and deploy across a solution.

“The new solution badges are for Dell’s cloud platform and virtual desktop infrastructure”, he added.

The introduction of the partner programme comes as the company significantly expands partner opportunity around market-leading storage and next-generation cloud solutions: