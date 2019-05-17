Seminar on VISA/Immigration Routes to UK Holds May 17

Mary Nnah

Fadina & Associates, an Immigration and Human Rights Jurisconsult, based in Hertfordshire, United Kingdom, has concluded plans to hold a seminar on Visa routes to UK.

The seminar scheduled to hold on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Grandbee Suites, 31A Joel Ogunaike Street, GRA Ikeja, organisers said aims to enlightened Nigerians about the rules, regulations and procedures that will guarantee successful applications in respect of investors, entrepreneur, nurses and doctors visas, teachers visas, as well as other opportunities and routes for those who want to migrate to United Kingdom.

A release signed by the organisers stated, “the main attraction of Entrepreneur Visas, Investors Visas and other work permit Visas are the benefits in respect of good health care in the U.K. for successful applicants’ and their families, and the chances of a decent education for the children of successful applicants’, especially when one regrettably takes into consideration the appalling and sorry state of play regarding Nigeria’s poor National Health Care System and the glum quality of the country’s education system.”

“As an Entrepreneur, or an Investor, or as a highly sought after graduate or professional, you will be paying tax and Immigration Health Surcharges, therefore you are entitled to the services provided by the National Health System, or the education services for your dependants living who will be living with you in the U.K”, it noted further.

The event which has two seasons will hold from 10am to 1pm and then from 1.30pm to 4pm. Entrance fee is N15,000n and interested person can email/register via dayofadina@gmail.com