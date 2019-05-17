NPFL: Lobi, Kano Pillars, Heartland Continue Push for Playoff Spots

Champions Lobi Stars push to qualify for the Playoff of the 2018/19 season of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) yielded dividend Thursday as they grabbed a valuable away point against Rivers United in Port Harcourt.

The Makurdi team got the curtain raiser in the 56th as Kunle Odunlami scored an own goal in the midst of intense pressure. But five minutes later, Adebambo restored parity for the Rivers State owned side.

Lobi remain second in the Group A standing behind leaders Rangers FC on 31 points from 20 games. Enyimba who also drew goalless away to Remo Stars in Sagamu is third on 30 points.

Elsewhere in the Thursday clashes in the Nigerian topflight, Wikki Tourists defeated Kwara United 2-1 with Williams Ukeme and Abdullahi Musa scoring the goals. Isah Magaji scored Kwara United’s consolatory goal 14 minutes from time.

In Group B, Kano Pillars claimed a valuable 1-0 away victory against already relegated Yobe Desert Stars in Damaturu. Adamu Hassan got the winner in the 10th minute.

However, it was same sad story for another home team as Heartland defeated FC IfeanyiUbah 2-1 in their oriental derby clash in Nnewi.

Chinonso Okonkwo scored Heartland’s lead in the 38th minute with Uche Oguchi doubling the advantage eight minutes after the break. Chibuike Ezeh put one back for the home team 19 minutes from time.

Go Round FC also boosted their survival hopes with a 1-1 draw against Plateau United. Chiebonam Nwogbaga put the hosts ahead in the 41st minute, while Kabiru Umar netted the equaliser for Plateau United in the 63rd minute.

In Lafia, Nasarawa United won all three points with a 2-1 victory against Gombe United. Adesina Thomas and Anas Yusuf were the goal scorers for Nasarawa United with Adamu Mohammed finding the back of the net for Gombe United

MATCH-DAY 20

Remo 0-0 Enyimba

Yobe 0-1 K’ Pillars

Rivers Utd 1-1 Lobi

Wikki 2-1 Kwara Utd

Go-Round 1-1 Plateau Utd

IfeanyiUbah 1-2 Heartland

Nasarawa 2-1 Gombe Utd

Katsina Utd 3-1 Sunshine