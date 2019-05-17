Nordic Days in Nigeria for May 22

Mary Nnah

The Nordic Embassies in Nigeria – Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark are collaborating on the second edition of Nordic Days in Nigeria: Nordic Nigeria Connect – Innovating for Change.

The event will take place at Radisson Blu, Victoria Island, Lagos from May 22-23, 2019. The Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo has been invited to open the event on Wednesday 22 May.

Nordic-Nigeria Connect is a unique opportunity for partnership between Nordic and Nigerian actors to innovate for change. Target groups and beneficiaries of this initiative are Nordic and Nigerian companies, investors, government representatives and other interested organisations.

More than 30 Nordic companies from several sectors, including education, transport and energy, are participating in the event.

Nordic-Nigeria Connect seeks to combine the ideas and solutions from the Nordic countries and Nigeria, with participation by companies, innovation hubs and financing instruments during the two-day event.

The event will open on Wednesday 22 May. During the first day, best innovative practices in Nigeria and in Nordic countries will be shared. Thematic sessions will focus on Innovation in Learning and Innovation in Transportation.

During Thursday 23 May, focus will be on sharing experiences within the theme Innovation in the Energy Sector, both in oil and gas as well as in renewable energy, and discussing Access to Finance from Nordic financing solutions.

As part of Nordic-Nigeria Connect, the Nordic Embassies will also host evening programs showcasing innovation within fashion and music. The Finnish fashion designer Marita Huurinainen and the Swedish music artists Sabina Ddumba and Kim Cesarion will collaborate with Nigerian talents in open sessions on Wednesday and Thursday evening respectively. The evening sessions are open to the public.