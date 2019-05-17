National Library of Nigeria Launches New App

Yinka Olatunbosun

Stakeholders in Nigerian book industry have a reason to smile with the launch of the new application to make it easier for book publishers, authors and organisations to apply for and obtain the international standard numbers (ISBN and ISSN) for their publications within 24 hours without necessarily making initial physical appearance at the offices. In addition to this application, a new hotline was launched for stakeholders who may wish to report copyright infringement issues.

This new development was formalised at a press conference during the just concluded Lagos International Book Fair in Lagos. The National Librarian and Chief Executive Officer of the National Library of Nigeria, Prof. Lenrie Olatokunbo Ainawhile speaking at the Jelili Omotola Hall, University of Lagos declared that this new initiative is in fulfillment of President Mohammadu Buhari’s cardinal agenda, the ease of doing business.

Since December 2017, the National Library of Nigeria had embarked on an aggressive sensitisation campaign to enlighten researchers, authors, publishers and other key players in the book industry on the need to comply with the best global practices which include international standards for publishing and legal deposit compliance. During the series of workshops, the feedback from stakeholders pointed towards the challenge of obtaining the standard numbers.

“With this new application, we have reduced the burden of time and effort. Now, all that you have to do is to log on to our website, navigate to the page and commence the easy-to-follow process that would lead you through obtaining the standard number you need,’’ he explained.

The new application also aids the National Library of Nigeria and publishers to track the level of legal deposit compliance, precondition for further issuance of new standard numbers.

Asides this new innovation, the National Library of Nigeria has commenced this year’s national readership promotion campaign with the theme, “Reviving Moribund Culture of Reading in Nigeria for Sustainable National Development.’’

“The readership campaign for this year commenced on May 7 in the state capitals of Anambra and Cross River. And it will go around the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,’’ the National Librarian said.

Some of the activities associated with this campaign include reading competitions among secondary and primary schools, book parties at motor parks to encourage travelers to read; advocacy visits to maternity homes to encourage nursing mothers to introduce their children to reading from infancy as well as the collaboration between the National Library of Nigeria and the National Youth Service Corp to extending reading campaigns to their communities and places of primary assignments.