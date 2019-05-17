INEC Shifts Bayelsa, Kogi Guber Polls to Nov 16

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (lNEC) has shifted the Bayelsa and Kogi states’ governorship polls from November 2 to 16, 2019, following appeals from the Bayelsa State government that the initial date falls on the national thanksgiving day of the state.

INEC’s National Commi-ssioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja.

He said, “The INEC released the timetable and schedule of activities for the Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections. The commission fixed November 2 for the elections to hold in both states. However, the commission has received several appeals from the government. State assembly, elders, religious leaders, traditional rulers and other critical stakeholders in Bayelsa State, that the election date coincides with the state’s Annual Thanksgiving Day, which is backed by the Bayelsa State Thanksgiving Day Law 2012.

“After a careful consideration of the appeals, the commission at its regular weekly meeting held today, May 16, decided to shift the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States to Saturday, November 16, 2019.”

The commission added that the timelines for all other activities leading to the elections have also been adjusted to align with the new date.